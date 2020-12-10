Patriots Vs. Rams Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 14 Matchup

6 p.m. ET: Who’s ready for some Thursday night football?

In just under 2 1/2 hours, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl LIII, which New England won 13-3 in an unforgettable defensive performance.

Tonight’s game is a must-win for the 6-6 Patriots, who likely need to finish no worse than 10-6 to have a chance at a playoff spot in the competitive AFC. The 8-4 Rams, who are five-point favorites, lead the NFC West and sit third in the NFC standings.

In a notable pregame roster move, the Patriots placed starting tight end Ryan Izzo on injured reserve and activated rookie Devin Asiasi, who has not played since Week 6. Izzo had been listed as questionable with hamstring, hand and neck injuries, the latter of which he suffered during last week’s 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England’s stable of available tight ends now features Asiasi, fellow 2020 third-round draft pick Dalton Keene and third-year pro Jordan Thomas. Their combined receiving totals for the Patriots this season: one catch, one target, 8 yards (by Keene in Week 7).

Thirteen other Patriots players were listed as questionable, including cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones. Inactives will be announced at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Click the link below to read our full game preview, and follow along here throughout the night for up-to-the-minute coverage. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.