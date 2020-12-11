Getting Fans Back At TD Garden ‘Top Of Mind’ For Celtics Amid Pandemic

It’s been nine months since the Boston Celtics last hosted fans at TD Garden.

But have no fear, the team is doing what it can to assure fans will be back in the stands as soon as possible.

“We’re in daily contact with the governor and lieutenant governor’s office, the mayor’s office, the Garden, the (Boston) Bruins and we are doing everything we can to safely get fans back in the building,” Celtics owner Wyc Gruosbeck told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Patience, however, will be key.

“It’s hard to say when that’s going to be, but it’s top of mind,” he said. “It’s what the players want and what we want, but it also supports businesses and it means the world is coming back to normal when the fans are in the stands.”

This all is very exciting for those itching to see the C’s play in person. But as Grousbeck noted, it’s still a work in progress.

“There’s a lot of work going on, a lot of planning, a lot of flexibility. We’re hoping to have fans back in the reasonably near future. The vaccine could be a big part of that, and distancing, and testing. But we’re going to do everything we can.”

The C’s will kick off the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks at an empty TD Garden. But hopefully, it won’t be empty too much longer.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images