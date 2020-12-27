Falcons Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Only one team has something on the line Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will host the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium in a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions. Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed — and the conference’s only first-round bye — with a victory, whereas the Falcons already have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Will Patrick Mahomes and Co. lock up the conference’s top seed? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Falcons online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images