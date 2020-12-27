Giants Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Two teams facing must-win scenarios will square off Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

The Ravens will host the New York Giants in a matchup of two teams currently outside the NFL playoff picture. We’ll spare you all the mind-numbing playoff scenario jargon, but just know both of these teams essentially need to win Sunday if they want to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Ravens-Giants online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images