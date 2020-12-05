NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Planning To Participate In ‘Media Blackout’

Kyrie Irving apparently has no plans to address the media whatsoever this year.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard will participate in a “media blackout” this season, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Brian Windhorst. He already evaded one media session, releasing a written statement to reporters Friday afternoon about the upcoming NBA season.

“Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed,” it said in part. “I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization.”

Yikes.

Irving played 20 games for the Nets during the 2019-20 season. His time was cut short due to a shoulder injury, which he’s been rehabbing throughout the offseason.

Irving never has been a big fan of the media, either. So his latest comments aren’t necessarily surprising.

Will Irving keep his word? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images