Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Trolled In Stefon Diggs Wikipedia Page Update

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson didn’t have his best game Monday night, much to the delight of Stefon Diggs and fans of the Bills receiver.

Diggs scored three times and racked up nine catches for 145 yards in Week 16, much of which came with Jackson in coverage. After New England’s ugly loss to Buffalo, Jackson admitted he learned a harsh lesson while getting torched by Diggs.

In the aftermath of perhaps Jackson’s worst game as a pro, the following edit was made to Diggs’ Wikipedia page:

Oh, those Wikipedia trolls.