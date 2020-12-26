Patriots Reportedly Sign Draft-Bust Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

The Patriots are the latest NFL team to give Roberto Aguayo a chance to redeem himself.

New England on Saturday signed the veteran kicker to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The signing arrives a couple days after the Patriots hosted Aguayo, whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a second-round pick on in 2016, for a free agency visit.

Here’s Yates’ report:

The Patriots are signing K Roberto Aguayo to their practice squad, per source.



Aguayo has bounced around the league since being drafted in the 2016 second round and now has another chance to try and develop in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2020

Aguayo is famous for all the wrong reasons. One of the highest-drafted kickers in NFL history, the Florida State product missed nine of 31 field goal attempts and two extra-point attempts his rookie season. The Buccaneers released him before the start of the 2017 campaign.