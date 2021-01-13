Anders Bjork Reveals What He’ll Bring To Bruins’ Fourth Line This Season

Anders Bjork will begin his fourth NHL season on a new line, but he’s believes it only will help his game.

The speedy Boston Bruins winger had his first two seasons cut short due to shoulder surgeries. Fans saw flashes of his potential last season while he mainly played on the third line.

Bjork isn’t afraid to put the puck on net, and he’s been impressing in camp by throwing his weight around and not backing down from going after the puck.

This year, though, the 24-year-old will be on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, essentially taking the spot of Joakim Nordstrom, while Nick Ritchie will play on the third line.

Bjork’s mindset is the same as it has been going into Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

“It doesn’t change a whole lot,” he told reporters Wednesday during his media availability. “I think my game is being responsible in the defensive end but also bringing some offense to it. And those two areas are both what I’m trying to improve upon. I think I can do that on any line I’m on.

“Playing with Wags and Kurls a little bit, they’re very smart two-way players, but they also have offensive abilities when they posses the puck and I want to do that as well.”

Bjork certainly brings speed to the bottom-six, and teams never can have enough of defensive responsibility. And this is a perfect opportunity for the Notre Dame product to really find what his role is on the Bruins.

Kuraly is excited to see what his new linemate will make of his time with him and Wagner.

“Obviously, Anders is a player that brings skill and speed and we think we can use him really well getting down the ice on the forecheck,” Kuraly told reporters.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see this line in action as the puck drops for Bruins-Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

