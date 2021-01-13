Blackhawks Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Opening Night Game Online, On TV

The NHL’s Opening Night rolls on with the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This season probably will be a struggle for the rebuilding Blackhawks, and the division realignments did them no favors. Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming off a Stanley Cup championship, and show no signs of slowing down.

This game likely won’t bode well for Chicago, but anything can happen in the NHL.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks versus Lightning:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images