Bruce Cassidy Sheds Some Light On Final Bruins Roster, Taxi Squad

It appears the Boston Bruins’ roster has taken shape.
The Bruins skated 24 players in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the New Jersey Devils. Needing to get down to 23, the Bruins made a move, reportedly putting Par Lindholm on waivers — a transaction Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday.
That means the Bruins likely are keeping Trent Frederic as the depth center as opposed to Lindholm, who is a taxi squad candidate should he clear waivers.
Frederic is a promising forward prospect who projects as a useful bottom six center in the NHL. He’s a big body who willing throws his weight around and will fight, but has shown an improved scoring touch over time in the minors.
Here’s a look at the Bruins’ roster as it stands now, though it’s not official yet.
Cassidy did not say explicitly who the taxi squad would be, but said Greg McKegg, Urho Vaakanainen and Dan Vladar all will travel with the team to New Jersey. Steven Kampfer went home due to a family emergency.
Puck drop for Bruins-Devils is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.