Bruce Cassidy Sheds Some Light On Final Bruins Roster, Taxi Squad

It appears the Boston Bruins’ roster has taken shape.

The Bruins skated 24 players in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the New Jersey Devils. Needing to get down to 23, the Bruins made a move, reportedly putting Par Lindholm on waivers — a transaction Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday.

That means the Bruins likely are keeping Trent Frederic as the depth center as opposed to Lindholm, who is a taxi squad candidate should he clear waivers.

Frederic is a promising forward prospect who projects as a useful bottom six center in the NHL. He’s a big body who willing throws his weight around and will fight, but has shown an improved scoring touch over time in the minors.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ roster as it stands now, though it’s not official yet.

With Par Lindholm on waivers, looks like Bruins have their 23-man active roster.



Bergeron-Marchand-Studnicka

DeBrusk-Krejci-Kase

Ritchie-Coyle-Smith

Bjork-Kuraly-Wagner

Frederic



Lauzon-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Zboril-Miller

Moore

Clifton



Rask

Halak — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 13, 2021

Cassidy did not say explicitly who the taxi squad would be, but said Greg McKegg, Urho Vaakanainen and Dan Vladar all will travel with the team to New Jersey. Steven Kampfer went home due to a family emergency.

Puck drop for Bruins-Devils is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images