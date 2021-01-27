Brad Marchand Stays Hot In Bruins’ Thrilling Overtime Win Vs. Penguins

Brad Marchand came ready to play Tuesday.

The Bruins forward has been an offensive rocket so far to start the 2021 season for Boston. He continued his hot streak as the B’s took down the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at TD Garden.

The veteran winger got the Bruins on the board first Tuesday night’s contest with shorthanded tally. It was his fourth goal of the young season.

Marchand now has four goals and five assists through the squad’s first six contests.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images