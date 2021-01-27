Jake DeBrusk Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Bruins Winger After OT Win

The Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins with 11 seconds left in overtime, and had to do so shorthanded.

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk left Tuesday’s victory in the first period with what the team called a lower-body injury. He did not return.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy provided somewhat of an update on DeBrusk after the game.

“Lower-body,” Cassidy told reporters. “I’ll call him day-to-day, because I don’t know anything else.”

DeBrusk, who was playing with the top line of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, played just 3:30 before heading down the tunnel.