Bruce Arians Acknowledges Tom Brady’s Monumental Impact After NFC Championship

Tom Brady really has done it.

The first-year quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led the organization to Super Bowl LV after earning 31-26 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

It was far from a perfect performance from Brady, who threw three second-half interceptions, but the his impact was felt all season long, and Sunday was no different.

Head coach Bruce Arians had a simple message when asked what the 43-year-old has meant to the franchise.

“This trophy. This trophy,” Arians said on the FOX broadcast after the victory. “The belief he gave everybody in this organization that this could be done. It only took one man.”

🗣We're coming home and we're coming home to win! @Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians pic.twitter.com/FX6WSIbNMw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 24, 2021

Brady the the Buccaneers will face the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images