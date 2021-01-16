Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘Proud’ To See Turnout For Georgia Senate Elections

Jaylen Brown certainly has taken it upon himself to be a leader on and off the court.

The young Boston Celtics star has been getting especially involved with community organizing over the last year, too, both in his team’s market and his native Atlanta, Georgia, where he encouraged many to vote in the Senate runoff elections.

And as that dominated the news last week, the results were overshadowed by the events that transpired at the Capitol.

Brown did get a chance to speak about how things played out in his home state, though, and was pleased with voter turnout.

“If anything, I was proud to see that, especially in my home state, pushing those initiatives to vote — whether you were voting red, blue or whatever,” Brown said after Boston’s win over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

“Just getting out and using your voice, and we see what that led to. So I want to continue to push that going forward whether it’s your local mayor being elected or whoever. Even if someone is running for class president, make sure your voice is being heard.”

Jaylen Brown's full comment on the Georgia Senate elections and Stacey Abrams: pic.twitter.com/VJnAR9VfMS — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) January 16, 2021

Brown continues to be a great spokesperson and role model for the NBA.

