Jaylen Brown Has Awesome, NSFW Response About Tacko Fall’s Night

We think it’s safe to say that Tacko Fall has a fan for life in Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics big man amassed six points and five rebounds in Boston’s 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden.

Fall has been a fan-favorite since arriving on the scene last year, sending C’s fans into a frenzy every time he checked into the game. So we only can imagine what it would have sounded like had fans been allowed at the game.

But Brown, who tied his career-high in assists in the win, was pumped off enough about Fall’s performance for all 18,624 fans who would have been there.

“Man, ya’ll gotta give Tacko his (expletive) respect!” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg after the game. “Ya’ll seen the work. Come on, Tacko been in the gym with me. … He’s definitely made the most of every opportunity he’s had, and it was good to see him come out and score some easy baskets.”

"Y'all gotta give Tacko his ***** respect!"



