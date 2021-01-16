Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Ties Career-High Assists In 124-97 Win Vs. Magic

Off the bench, Semi Ojeleye had 18 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Javonte Green’s 10 points rounded out Boston’s double-digit scoring.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Jeff Teague

G: Marcus Smart

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Grant Williams

C: Tristan Thompson

HAVEN’T MISSED A BEAT

It didn’t look like the Celtics slacked off over the last week without any games, coming out with great energy to start.

We know this is getting redundant, but Brown was a big part of that with seven opening quarter points including a nice assist to Teague for the first basket of the game.

3️⃣ to get this thing started pic.twitter.com/3WK6hrRDxF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Brown had an impressive four assists early, picked off a save near mid-court and had a nice jam in transition.

JB throws it down pic.twitter.com/sGGMY6orlb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Magic rookie Cole Anthony led his team with nine points to help keep his team in it despite a sloppy opening stretch.

Marcus Smart and Teague had eight points each and Ojeleye dropped five.

The Celtics led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, and closed it out 34-28.

PRITCHARD IS A PROBLEM

Pritchard off the bench provided the spark we’ve grown accustomed to from the rookie.

His incredibly productive first half saw him with 10 points in the second frame alone in a very balanced offensive performance.

putting in the work pic.twitter.com/w0rbiI4ww1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

That propelled Boston to lead by as much as 14, but it shot just 45.7% from the field in the first half and was 8-for-20 from deep.

Smart was 3-for-6 from three, though, including this one from way out.