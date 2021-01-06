Chase Winovich’s ‘Mouth’ Reportedly Has Patriots Concerned

Chase Winovich apparently needs to alter his behavior if he wants to have a long career in New England.

Clearly talented, the second-year linebacker showed flashes of star pass-rusher potential this season, as he did through stretches of his freshman campaign. But Winovich also struggled to get on the field in early down, run-stopping scenarios, leading to multiple games with snap count totals jarringly low for a player of his caliber.

The Michigan product and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick both sang optimistic tunes throughout the 2020 season, but it was clear to anyone watching that something was up beyond mere pessimism over Winovich’s ability to play against the run. Rumors of issues caused by 2019 third-round pick’s personality were not hard to find.

That brings us to Tuesday, when Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard published an interesting column offering sourced info on how the Patriots currently feel about some of their young players. His blurb about Winovich was particularly noteworthy.

Take a look: