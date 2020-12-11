Patriots-Rams Takeaways: Chase Winovich Again Takes On Limited Role

The 2020 New England Patriots are the most unpredictable and frustrating team of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach.

Just when it looked like the Patriots had figured things out after consecutive wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, any forward momentum was immediately halted in the Rams’ first offensive series Thursday night, when Los Angeles marched down the field on a decisive scoring drive.

It was all downhill from there, and the Patriots lost 24-3, essentially knocking themselves out of playoff contention, barring a miracle.

Here are our top takeaways from Thursday’s loss.

All advanced stats via PFF unless otherwise noted.

PASSING OFFENSE

Cam Newton went 9-of-16 passing for 119 yards with an interception. Jarrett Stidham was 5-of-7 for 27 yards.

Adjusted completion percentage

Of Newton’s seven incompletions, two were dropped, one was batted at the line of scrimmage and one was thrown away. He had a 78.6-percent adjusted completion rate.

None of Stidham’s two incompletions were dropped, thrown away, batted, spiked or came when he was hit while throwing, so his adjusted completion rate was 71.4 percent.

— Wide receiver Damiere Byrd had both of the Patriots’ drops. Only Byrd, among Patriots wide receivers, had above average separation on the game, according to Next Gen Stats’ charting. League average is 2.86 yards.

Byrd: 3.7 yards

Jakobi Meyers: 1.67 yards

N’Keal Harry: 1.63 yards

Devin Asiasi: .34 yards

— Harry made two nice contested catches on the evening.

— Newton was 1-of-2 for 30 yards on deep passes. Stidham only threw shallow passes.

— Newton’s interception came on a failed screen attempt to running back Damien Harris. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who registered two sacks and two hurries, held up Harris on what Newton called an anticipation play. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t blame Newton on the interception and said he didn’t know why the QB would have chosen to throw the ball into the ground rather than where he expected Harris to be on the route. So, there’s that.

— Newton certainly wasn’t good, but all of the Patriots’ issues don’t rest squarely on his shoulders, and his pass protection was rough.

Pass protection

LT Jermaine Eluemunor: two sacks, hurry

RG Shaq Mason: two sacks, hurry

RT Michael Onwenu: sack, two hurries

LG Joe Thuney: sack, two hurries

QB Cam Newton: sack

RB Sony Michel: hurry

C David Andrews: hurry, holding penalty

RB James White: hurry

— Tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, left tackle Justin Herron and Harris were clean in pass protection.

— This was by far the Patriots’ worst game in pass protection.

— Herron played just seven snaps, rotating with Eluemunor at left tackle with Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

RUSHING ATTACK

Harris led the Patriots with 50 rushing yards on 11 carries before leaving the game with a back injury.

Elusive rating

Newton: 5.8 yards after contact per attempt, avoided tackle

RB Damien Harris: 2.18 yards after contact per attempt, three avoided tackles

RB Sony Michel: 2 yards after contact per attempt

RB James White: 1.33 yards after contact per attempt

QB Jarrett Stidham: 1 yard after contact per attempt

— The Patriots’ offensive line was significantly better run blocking than pass blocking against the Rams.

— Defensive tackle Michael Brockers terrorized the Patriots’ offensive line with five defensive stops plus two sacks and a hurry.

PASS DEFENSE

Rams quarterback Jared Goff went just 16-of-25 for 137 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Pass coverage

SS Adrian Phillips: four catches on seven targets, 42 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 3-4, 23 yards

CB JC Jackson: 3-4, 23 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 3-3, 18 yards

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 1-1, 16 yards

LB Anfernee Jennings: 1-1, 8 yards

OLB John Simon: 1-1, 7 yards

SS Kyle Dugger: 0-1

OLB Josh Uche: 0-1

CB Myles Bryant: 0-1, INT

— Rams head coach Sean McVay showed a real hesitance to allow Goff to throw. Goff threw just one deep pass and made four intermediate throws all game.

— Bryant made a fantastic play on his interception to close quickly on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and pry the ball away.

— Uche looked like a natural in coverage while also registering a QB hit. Jones (22 snaps) and cornerback Jason McCourty (16 snaps) both played limited roles. Jones came into the game with a neck injury. JC Jackson (hip, knee) led Patriots defenders in snaps despite coming into the game as questionable with multiple injuries.

Pass rush

DT Adam Butler: four hurries

DT Byron Cowart: sack, hurry

DE Deatrich Wise: QB hit, hurry

Uche: QB hit

DE Tashawn Bower: hurry

Bentley: hurry

Simon: neutral zone infraction

DT Akeem Spence: neutral zone infraction

— OLB Chase Winovich played a limited role with just 24 total defensive snaps (38.1 percent). It was his lowest snap count since Week 8. OLB John Simon took on a bigger role because the Rams went so run-heavy, and the Patriots clearly don’t trust Winovich as a run defender. Simon has struggled this season, however, so it didn’t ultimately matter who was out there.

— Butler continues to bring pressure since coming off of a shoulder injury that knocked him out of Week 11.

— Uche needs to play more down the stretch. He’s the Patriots’ most explosive front-seven defender.

RUN DEFENSE

The Patriots let up 186 yards on 36 carries with a rushing touchdown. Rookie Cam Akers picked up 171 yards on 29 carries in a breakout performance.

Tackling efficiency

Bentley: five stops

Phillips: five stops, missed tackle

Wise: three stops

Cowart: two stops

OLB Chase Winovich: two stops

DT Lawrence Guy: two stops

Dugger: two stops, missed tackle

Bower: stop

Jones: stop

Jackson: stop

Uche: stop

Simon: two stops, two missed tackles

Butler: missed tackle

Jennings: missed tackle

Gilmore: three missed tackles

— The Patriots were really bad against the run early but did settle down, to some extent, after the first quarter outside of a long third-quarter scoring drive. The Patriots probably aren’t as good against the run as they might have looked in Weeks 11 to 13 when they faced the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

— With the postseason out of reach, there’s no reason to play Winovich just 24 total defensive snaps. If he’s going to be a big part of the defense moving forward, then they need to play him through his growing pains in run defense. It’s not as if players like Simon and Jennings are doing a bang-up job setting the edge in his stead. The Patriots’ defense, in general, is better with Winovich on the field. Winovich was on the field for just one of Akers’ big runs, a 9-yarder, when the Rams ran away from him. He also made a 2-yard stop on a run by Darrell Henderson. Every other big run by Akers came when Winovich was on the sideline.

