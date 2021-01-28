Chris Sale Reportedly Resumes Throwing Following Setback

Chris Sale continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery, albeit after a recent setback.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher recently dealt with neck stiffness, forcing a halt to his throwing program, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Thursday morning, citing a source. Sale planned to begin throwing off a mound sometime in January, but it now is unclear when he finally will do so.

From Bradford’s column:

Chris Sale is throwing, with his surgically-repaired left elbow progressing nicely.

But the Red Sox’ pitcher’s timetable for a return from Tommy John surgery has had to recently be adjusted.

According to a source, Sale experienced a setback around the holidays due to neck stiffness. The ailment put a halt to the starter’s throwing program, which he has begun participating in again.

Arm is good https://t.co/oDtcR83YW8 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 28, 2021

Ultimately, Red Sox fans should be encouraged by reports of Sale’s arm responding well to rehabilitation.

The 31-year-old lefty hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game since Aug. 13, 2019.

