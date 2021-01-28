Chris Sale Reportedly Resumes Throwing Following Setback

Chris Sale continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery, albeit after a recent setback.
The Boston Red Sox pitcher recently dealt with neck stiffness, forcing a halt to his throwing program, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Thursday morning, citing a source. Sale planned to begin throwing off a mound sometime in January, but it now is unclear when he finally will do so.
From Bradford’s column:
Chris Sale is throwing, with his surgically-repaired left elbow progressing nicely.
But the Red Sox’ pitcher’s timetable for a return from Tommy John surgery has had to recently be adjusted.
According to a source, Sale experienced a setback around the holidays due to neck stiffness. The ailment put a halt to the starter’s throwing program, which he has begun participating in again.
Ultimately, Red Sox fans should be encouraged by reports of Sale’s arm responding well to rehabilitation.
The 31-year-old lefty hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game since Aug. 13, 2019.