Colin Cowherd Believes This Is Best Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson ‘By A Mile’

An unsurprising yet significant piece of NFL news surfaced Thursday: Deshaun Watson reportedly has requested a trade out of Hoston.

Watson reportedly has been frustrated with the Texans for some time now, and it appears some members within the organization already preparing for life without the superstar quarterback.

So, let the Watson sweepstakes begin.

Colin Cowherd on Thursday ranked his top eight destinations for Watson. “The Herd” host constructed the list in order of teams he believes Watson should want to join, not which franchises could put together the best trade offer for the Texans.

“No. 1 would be San Francisco by a mile,” Cowherd said on FS1. “They are — without Deshaun Watson — a top-five Super Bowl favorite next year. They just had bad injuries, they lost their quarterback. They are stacked and they’re not real happy with Jimmy Garoppolo. So in terms of, ‘I just want to go to a team that can win,’ they got everything.”

"In the history of the NFL, this does not happen."@ColinCowherd picks his Top 8 destinations for Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/u9OXmKX3s6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 28, 2021

Ironically enough, Watson and the Texans ultimately could be on the same page when it comes to a trade, which wouldn’t bode well for the Niners. The Dolphins and Jets reportedly are atop the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s list of preferred destinations. Miami and New York also arguably are the two teams best suited to facilitate a blockbuster.

One has to imagine the Patriots would be content the 49ers landing Watson, though. In addition to the 25-year-old not joining New England’s division — and leaving the AFC altogether, a trade to the Bay Area could open the door for Jimmy Garoppolo returning to Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images