Jayson Tatum Surpasses Antoine Walker To Make Celtics Franchise History

Jayson Tatum was 11 points away from the milestone entering the Boston Celtics game against the Detroit Pistons.

And Sunday in the second quarter, he reached it.

With a 26-foot 3-point jumper off an assist from Marcus Smart, the young wing hit 4,061 points (and counting), to surpass Boston legend Antoine Walker for most points from a Celtic through through their age 22 season. Walker previously held the record with 4,059 points.

It was Tatum’s 13th points of the game.

His teammate Jaylen Brown, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce round out the rest of the Top 5.