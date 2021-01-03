Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 17 Matchup

11:30 a.m.: A look at today’s Patriots inactives:

— Linebackers Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings are out with injuries. That’s no surprise, considering neither practiced this week. Josh Uche was placed on injured reserve Thursday, so he’s unavailable, as well.

— Ja’Whaun Bentley is back after missing last week’s game. That’s a huge boost for New England’s linebacking corps, which would have been down to just one inside ‘backer (recently promoted practice squadder Cassh Maluia) if Bentley couldn’t go. Safety Adrian Phillips also has played a lot in that role this season, so expect to see more of him and Kyle Dugger at the second level.

— Also active: defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and safety Devin McCourty. Guy and Calhoun sat out last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and McCourty left the game early with a shoulder injury.

— D’Angelo Ross is the only Saturday practice squad call-up who won’t suit up today. Cornerback Michael Jackson, outside linebacker/tight end Rashod Berry, offensive lineman Ross Reynolds and Maluia all are active. So is O-lineman Marcus Martin, who signed last week.

9 a.m. ET: The final day of the New England Patriots’ forgettable 2020 season has arrived.

The 6-9 Patriots will host the 2-13 New York Jets this afternoon at Gillette Stadium in the season finale for both teams.

Cam Newton is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots, but the rest of New England’s roster will resemble a JV squad. The Pats have ruled out running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason, linebacker Josh Uche and edge rusher Tashawn Bower and could be without multiple additional ‘backers (Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings did not practice this week and are among the 16 Patriots listed as questionable).

For reinforcements, the Patriots called up five players from its practice squad, signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, outside linebacker/tight end Rashod Berry and cornerback Michael Jackson to the 53-man roster and temporarily elevating offensive lineman Ross Reynolds and defensive back D’Angelo Ross.

The Patriots' Week 17 roster features 11 players who spent time on a practice squad this season:



Myles Bryant

Terez Hall

Cassh Maluia

Rashod Berry

Michael Jackson

D'Angelo Ross*

Ross Reynolds*

Dee Virgin

Donte Moncrief

Marcus Martin

Akeem Spence



Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Click the link below to read our full game preview, and follow along here throughout the day for up-to-the-minute pre- and in-game coverage.