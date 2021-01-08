Mike Florio Has ‘Gut Feeling’ Jimmy Garoppolo Ends Up Back With Patriots

Even before the Patriots’ season came to an end, rumors swirled about getting Jimmy Garoppolo back in New England.

It also didn’t help that the San Francisco 49ers reportedly will move on from the quarterback if there’s a better option out there. And because the Patriots will be in a need of a new signal-caller, it was inevitable this would happen.

Garoppolo dealt with an ankle injury last season that kept him sidelined for most of the year. But if you ask Mike Florio, he believes the 29-year-old will return to the team that traded him in 2017.

“I think they are going to end up with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Florio told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “That’s my gut feeling right now.”

It is worth noting that Garoppolo has a no-trade clause for the 2021 league year, meaning the 49ers cannot trade him without his permission until March 2022.