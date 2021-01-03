49ers Reportedly Ready To Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo If This Happens

The Jimmy Garoppolo rumor mill is about to start spinning at an alarming rate.

People around the NFL believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from Garoppolo this offseason if they can find a better solution at quarterback, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning. Garoppolo, 29, has seen his stock diminish amid injury-plagued campaigns with the 49ers.

Here’s what Mortenson said during “Sunday NFL Countdown,” as transcribed by Bleacher Report:

“Garoppolo’s injuries certainly complicate the picture. Kyle Shannahan, the coach said, he believes Garoppolo will be the quarterback in 2021, but he says he can’t say it with certainty. Most league insiders believe if there’s a better option, the 49ers will have somebody other than Garoppolo at the start of next season.”

It’s inevitable the Patriots will be mentioned among the potential destinations for Garoppolo, should he indeed leave San Francisco.

Garoppolo, whom the Patriots traded to the 49ers in 2016, has played in only six games this season. He played a full campaign last season before leading the Niners to Super Bowl LIV, but appeared in only three games the previous year.

As for the Patriots, the reportedly could be in need of a new quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images