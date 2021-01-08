NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson ‘Extremely Unhappy’ With Texans

Does Houston have a problem?
The Texans recently hired Nick Caserio as their new general manager, but the hiring process to bring him in reportedly isn’t sitting well with Deshaun Watson.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback is “extremely unhappy” with the Texans after team owner Cal McNair told Watson he’d be involved with the GM search.
It is important to note that Watson’s unhappiness is not with Caserio, it’s simply how the team went about hiring him.
It’s already an interesting offseason for the Texans.