Mike Florio Floats Theory Regarding Bill Belichick’s Patriots Salary

We might never know exactly how much Bill Belichick makes a year.

The same can be said for most of the top coaches across the NFL, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who on Thursday added context to his previous report that Belichick’s annual salary with the New England Patriots is believed to be north of $20 million.

“I don’t have an exact number, and here’s why: the highest-paid coaches in football get paid a salary that is reported to the league and then other money is funneled to them through companies that are related to the team, owned by the ownership of the team,” Florio said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI.com. “And I’m not saying this is precisely what’s happened in New England; this is what happens league-wide. The best coaches get supplemental income that no one knows about. People will say, ‘Well, why is it a secret? Why is it a big deal?’ There’s no salary cap. It’s not like you have to give somebody a briefcase of cash under a table because you’re going to get in trouble for blowing the coaching salary cap. It’s more about blowing the curve.”

Belichick’s salary became a talking point earlier this week after Florio reported Urban Meyer was looking for $12 million per year to coach in the NFL.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin tweeted that Pete Carroll and John Harbaugh make around $12 million per year with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, with only Belichick surpassing that total. But Florio responded by pointing out Belichick’s rumored salary and noting that Carroll and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton are believed to earn north of $15 million annually.

“My belief is whatever you hear about Bill Belichick, whatever you think he’s making, he’s making more than that,” Florio said Thursday on WEEI. “Same with Sean Payton, Pete Carroll. The top coaches in the league are making more than we realize because they keep it all very secret so that the coaches who aren’t at the top of the food chain don’t get emboldened to ask for more.

“When a great player gets a big contract, the rising tide lifts all boats and other players can get more in the wake of that great player. I think the goal is, let’s keep it quiet so these younger coaches, these coaches with less experience and less accomplishment, don’t want as much.”

Of course, it should be noted that Belichick more or less pulls double duty, also functioning as New England’s general manager. So, it’s understandable that he’s well compensated.

And Belichick’s six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots suggest he’s worth every penny, even in wake of a disappointing 2020 season.

