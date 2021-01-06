NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Won’t Follow Nick Caserio To Texans

Nick Caserio’s first big task as the Houston Texans’ general manager will be hiring a new head coach.

That coach will not be Josh McDaniels.

The longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator “isn’t a candidate to become the Texans’ new head coach,” according to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

McDaniels, who played college football with Caserio at John Carroll University, said last month he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again, but his name has not been linked to any of the current head-coaching vacancies.

Along with the Texans, the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars all are in the market for new head coaches.