NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Won’t Follow Nick Caserio To Texans

Nick Caserio’s first big task as the Houston Texans’ general manager will be hiring a new head coach.
That coach will not be Josh McDaniels.
The longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator “isn’t a candidate to become the Texans’ new head coach,” according to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
McDaniels, who played college football with Caserio at John Carroll University, said last month he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again, but his name has not been linked to any of the current head-coaching vacancies.
Along with the Texans, the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars all are in the market for new head coaches.
The Texans reportedly hired Caserio on Tuesday to replace former head coach/GM Bill O’Brien, who was fired early this season. Former Patriots character coach Jack Easterby served as Houston’s interim GM after O’Brien’s dismissal, with Romeo Crennel filling in as interim head coach. The Texans finished the season 4-12.
O’Brien and Crennel both coached under Bill Belichick in New England.