This Wild Tom Brady Stat Is Pointless But Still Ridiculous

Over the next couple weeks, you will be inundated with amazing Tom Brady statistics. Some of them will be useless, some of them will properly illustrate the greatness of the 43-year-old quarterback.

The stat we’re about to share with you belongs in the former category, but it nevertheless is fascinating to think about.

Brady on Sunday led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Green Bay Packers to advance to his 10th Super Bowl. The future Hall of Famer will arrive at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7 with a chance to capture his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Shortly after the Bucs’ win over the Packers, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shared this wild stat comparing Brady to Michael Jordan:

Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl in 19 seasons as a full-time starter.



Brady has been more likely to play in a Super Bowl (52.6 percent) than Michael Jordan was to hit a shot (49.7 percent). — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 25, 2021

For many reasons, this stat is kinda stupid. For one, Jordan doesn’t even rank near the top of the NBA’s all-time field goal percentage leaderboard. Many NBA players have career field goal percentages higher than 52.6 percent.

Plus, it is quite a stretch to draw a line from basketball shots to Super Bowl appearances. Even comparing quarterback completion percentage to basketball field goal percentage would be pointless.

That said, what is truly remarkable is that Brady has made the Super Bowl more often than he hasn’t over the course of his 19-year career as an NFL starter.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images