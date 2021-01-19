Is Deshaun Watson Interested In Jets? Star’s Instagram Activity Suggests So

Is Deshaun Watson dropping hints about where he’d like to relocate?

Recent reports have suggested Watson, fresh off a career season in 2020, wants out of Houston. There reportedly are members in the Texans organization who believe the star quarterback already has played his last game for the franchise, and internal discussions about potential trade partners apparently have been held.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have been identified as possible landing spots for Watson given both teams’ ability to put together an appealing trade return. If you believe Instagram activity has any merit, a recent “like” from Watson suggests the three-time Pro Bowl selection is open to taking his talents to the Meadowlands.

EVERYONE STAY CALM. THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/T6YwbXdNBR — Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) January 19, 2021

The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Texans all but surely would ask for that coveted selection in potential negotiations. Perhaps New York could include quarterback Sam Darnold in a package — in addition to other draft picks — as well.

It’s been quite some time since the Jets have had a true franchise signal-caller. If Watson ultimately is made available, New York should waste no time getting on the phone.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images