MLB Rumors: Red Sox Sign Pitcher Matt Carasiti To Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox seem to have added to their pitching depth.

The Red Sox on Tuesday signed right-hander Matt Carasiti to a minor-league deal, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. It later was confirmed by The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Both noted how Carasiti will be invited to major league camp when the Red Sox begin spring training.

Sources: Red Sox sign Conn. native and former Mariners pitcher Matt Carasiti to minor-league deal with spring training invite. https://t.co/EaRraICDGx — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 26, 2021

Can confirm @bradfo report. The Red Sox have signed Matt Carasiti to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Carasiti, 29, last pitched in 2019. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) January 27, 2021

Carasiti last appeared in 11 games (five starts) for the Seattle Mariners in 2019. He pitched 9 2/3 innings while allowing 11 hits and six runs with a 4.66 ERA.

Carasiti made his Major League Baseball debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2016. He pitched in 19 games that season, allowing 25 hits in 15 2/3 innings. He also recorded his first major league win during that age-24 campaign.

The 29-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in March after having signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Carasiti, a native of Berlin, Conn., was drafted in the sixth-round in 2012 after playing for St. John’s University.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images