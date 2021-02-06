55 Tom Brady Stats That Will Blow Your Mind Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

As the ageless Tom Brady prepares to take the field Sunday night in Super Bowl LV, here are 55 mind-blowing stats about the quarterback’s unparalleled career:

1. This is Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. Other than his old team, the New England Patriots, no NFL franchise has appeared in more than eight.

2. Brady has twice as many Super Bowl appearances as any other quarterback in league history. John Elway is second with five.

3. Brady has won more Super Bowls (six) than any other QB has played in.

4. If Brady wins Sunday, he’d become just the second quarterback in history to defeat three Super Bowl-winning QBs (Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes) in a single championship run. Brees did so in 2009, beating Kurt Warner, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to win Super Bowl XLIV.

5. If he wins, Brady would have more Super Bowl titles (seven) than any non-Patriots franchise.

6. Brady has more postseason wins (33) than all but four NFL franchises (Patriots, Packers, Steelers and Cowboys).

7. Only one other NFL player has won more than 20 playoff games: Adam Vinatieri (21). Stephen Gostkowski ranks third with 20.

8. Twelve teams have played in fewer playoff games than Brady has won.

9. Twenty-seven teams have played in fewer Super Bowls than Brady has won.

10. Brady has thrown more postseason touchdowns as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer (seven) than any QB in franchise history.

11. Brady already is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. On Sunday, the 43-year-old will become the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl, surpassing Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Stover (42).

12. Despite playing just one season in the NFC, Brady is tied for fourth all-time in playoff wins over NFC teams (nine), trailing only Favre (12), Rodgers (10) and Joe Montana (10).

13. Super Bowl starts after age 40: Brady: three; every other quarterback: zero.

14. Brady has played in 18 percent of all Super Bowls.

15. Brady has been a full-time NFL starter for 19 seasons. He’s reached the Super Bowl in 10 of them.

16. Brady has thrown postseason touchdown passes to 34 different players. Brees ranks second on that list with 22.

17. Brady has played in four of the last five Super Bowls and five of the last seven.

18. In the last 30 years, just two players in the four major professional sports have reached 10 league championship games: Brady and LeBron James.

19. Brady played in the NFL with or against seven of the assistants coaching in Super Bowl LV (Byron Leftwich, Mike Kafka, Sam Madison, Greg Lewis, Larry Foote, Antwaan Randle El and Mike Caldwell).

20. Brady has thrown for 12,248 career yards in the postseason. Manning ranks second all-time with 7,339.

21. Brady has thrown 80 postseason touchdowns. Rodgers and Montana are tied for second with 45.

22. Brady’s 40 touchdown passes this season were the most ever by a player in his first season with a team and the second-most of his career.

23. With a victory Sunday, Brady would join Manning as the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises.

24. If Brady throws for 140-plus yards against the Chiefs, he’ll become the first QB in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards in three separate postseasons.

25. Brady has won 37 career games after trailing by double digits, 10 more than any other NFL quarterback.

26. Brady has won 47 regular-season games since turning 40. That’s 30 more than the second-ranked QB (Brees, 17).

27. Brady has thrown touchdown passes to 85 different players.

28. Brady has led six game-winning drives in Super Bowls. No other quarterback has more than two.

29. Brady’s teams have yet to score a first-quarter touchdown in his nine Super Bowl appearances. Their only first-quarter points came on a Gostkowski field goal in Super Bowl LII.

30. Brady has thrown for just 145 yards in a Super Bowl win (XXXVI vs. St. Louis). He’s also thrown for 505 in a Super Bowl loss (LII vs. Philadelphia).

31. Brady has attempted 392 passes in Super Bowls, more than second-place Manning (155) and third-place Elway (154) combined.

32. Brady’s 18 Super Bowl touchdown passes are the most all-time. Montana is second with 11.

33. Brady also is the all-time Super Bowl leader in passing yards (2,838) and completions (256).

34. Brady has completed passes to 37 different players in Super Bowls.

35. Brady has thrown touchdown passes to 13 different players in Super Bowls.

36. Just three players have caught multiple Super Bowl touchdown passes from Brady: Rob Gronkowski (three), Danny Amendola (two), David Givens (two) and Mike Vrabel (two).

37. Brady’s career passer rating in Super Bowls: 95.6.

38. Brady has won 263 career games, including playoffs. Combined, all previous Buccaneers QBs have won 273.

39. Brady has defeated six different quarterbacks in Super Bowls, including two NFL MVPs (Warner and Matt Ryan).

40. Brady is 3-1 in the playoffs when he throws three or more interceptions, as he did in the NFC Championship Game. All other QBs during the Super Bowl era are 17-109 when tossing three-plus picks.

41. Brady has more pass attempts when trailing in a Super Bowl (188) than any other QB has total in Super Bowls. He has a 101.9 passer rating on those attempts.

42. Brady (twice) and Mahomes (once) are the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter.

43. Brady’s 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII are the most ever in a Super Bowl. His 466 yards in Super Bowl LI are the second-most.

44. Brady led all NFL quarterbacks in air yards per attempt this season (9.6).

45. Since the Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs in Week 12, Brady has thrown 10 touchdown passes on deep balls. No other QB has more than five during that span.

46. Excluding the 2008 campaign he missed with a torn ACL, Brady never has gone more than two consecutive seasons without reaching the Super Bowl.

47. Brady is the oldest player to win NFL MVP (40 in 2017).

48. He’s also the oldest to win Super Bowl MVP (39 in Super Bowl LI).

49. Brady has never had a losing season as an NFL starter and has won fewer than 10 games just once (2002). He’s won 11 or more games in all but three seasons, including each of the last 11.

50. Brady’s first regular-season start of the 2021 season will be the 300th of his NFL career.

51. Brady ranks first among all players in NFL history in both Approximate Value and Weighted Career Approximate Value, two Pro Football Reference metrics.

52. Brady is more than twice as old as starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s top 2020 draft pick. Wirfs is 21.

53. Eleven Buccaneers players are 20 or more years younger than Brady, including receivers Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson, running back Ronald Jones and Wirfs.

54. Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edward-Helaire celebrated his first birthday one month and five days before Brady was drafted.

55. Brady is 18 years older than Mahomes, who is looking to become the first starting QB ever to win two Super Bowls before age 26.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images