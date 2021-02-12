Bill Russell Drops Mic With Response To Tom Brady-Michael Jordan Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

If we’re talking about championship rings, Bill Russell can’t be left out of the conversation.

Tom Brady’s latest Super Bowl victory has prompted fans and media members alike to compare the quarterback’s legendary career to not only fellow NFL legends but iconic athletes across all sports. A popular name that has been brought up is Michael Jordan, who now has one less championship than the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

Brady’s and Jordan’s respective legends recently were put in focus by Twitter user A1Hoopz, who on Sunday night delivered a side-by-side photo of TB12 and MJ, both with a fist full of rings. The photo was accompanied by a caption that reads, “There’s a table….. and only these two can sit at it 🐐”

Enter Russell, who responded to the tweet by saying “You’re getting closer,” along with the memorable image of the Celtics legend grinning ear to ear while rocking the jewelry he earned for his full plate of NBA success.

To say Russell has the grounds to take exception with the aforementioned tweet would be an understatement. One of the greatest big men of all time, Russell led the Celtics to NBA championships in all but two (!) of his 13 seasons in Boston. Russell was a player-head coach for his 10th and 11th career titles.

Comparing players of different generations ultimately is a fool’s errand, let alone comparing athletes who played different sports. But if we’re identifying the greatest winners in the history of team sports, Russell undoubtedly deserves to be in the discussion.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images