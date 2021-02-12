NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced a revised schedule for 2021 spring training.

The new schedule, announced in conjunction with Major League Baseball, reflects recommendations suggested by medical experts and infectious disease specialists. MLB has regionalized matchups between teams to limit travel.

The Red Sox will begin their exhibition schedule on Sunday, Feb. 28, against the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

The Red Sox will face the Twins, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays in Grapefruit League action, ultimately playing 29 games (15 home games, 14 road games) in 31 days ahead of Boston’s regular-season opener on April 1.

Here’s the full schedule, subject to change:

Sunday, Feb. 28: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Monday, March 1: vs. Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 2: vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 3: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 4: at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. ET

Friday, March 5: vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 6: vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 7: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Monday, March 8: OFF

Tuesday, March 9: at Tamp Bay, TBD

Wednesday, March 10: vs. Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Thursday: March 11: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Friday, March 12: vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 13: vs. Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 14: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Monday, March 15: at Tampa Bay, TBD

Tuesday, March 16: vs. Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 17: vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 18: OFF

Friday, March 19: vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 20: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 21: vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. ET

Monday, March 22: at Tampa Bay, TBD

Tuesday, March 23: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 24: vs. Baltimore, 6:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 25: vs. Minnesota, 6:05 p.m. ET

Friday, March 26: at Tampa Bay, TBD

Saturday, March 27: at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 28: vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m. ET

Monday, March 29: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 30: vs. Atlanta, 1:05 p.m. ET

The Red Sox plan to implement appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols for 2021 spring training games at JetBlue Park, allowing fans to return as the ballpark operates at approximately 24 percent of its normal capacity.

The first workout for Red Sox pitchers and catchers in Fort Myers, Fla., is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images