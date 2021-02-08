What Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LV Title Adds To QB’s Incredible Legacy

The Bucs QB is at the point now where he’s competing with players in other sports. We won’t put it past him, but it’s unlikely that Brady is going to catch Yogi Berra (10 World Series Championship), Bill Russell (11 NBA Championship) or Henri Richard (11 NHL Stanley Cups) by the time he retires, but the QB did just push aside Michael Jordan (six NBA Championship) on the all team sports championship list.

Brady was fantastic Sunday, completing 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns. Beating the Chiefs in a Super Bowl is a notch on his belt for the future just in case anyone decides to argue someday that Patrick Mahomes is better than Brady. Head-to-head competition between quarterbacks shouldn’t mean anything. But it’s a closing remark in a debate.

Mahomes went 26-of-49 for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’d say that Sunday’s win proves that Brady wasn’t simply the beneficiary of the Patriots’ “system,” but anyone who thought that in the first place doesn’t really deserve to be debated with or acknowledged.

Does Brady’s win diminish any of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s accomplishments in his six Super Bowl wins alongside the quarterback in New England? No, but this proves that Brady can do it without a great head coach.

It certainly makes you question how the Patriots got to the point where they parted ways with Brady in free agency this offseason. Brady wanted to leave. That’s not in question. The reason why Brady wanted to leave in the first place is what needs to be discussed because his seventh title should have come in a Patriots uniform, not red and pewter.

But the QB proved he could carve his own path, and this win prevented the image of Brady in a Bucs uniform being mentioned with the likes of Jordan on the Wizards, Emmitt Smith on the Cardinals, Willie Mays on the Mets or Bobby Orr on the Blackhawks. Brady will always be a Patriots legend. But he’ll have his Bucs era, as well, just like Peyton Manning has his glory days with the Denver Broncos. Brady no longer belongs solely to the Patriots. He’ll forever be shared with Buccaneers fans.

Brady’s not done either. It wouldn’t be surprising to anyone if he was right back in the Super Bowl next season with the Buccaneers and maybe with another team after hitting free agency in 2022. At 43 years old, Brady already should not be accomplishing his current feats. We’ll find out when the magic eventually will run out. But it’s not happening yet.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images