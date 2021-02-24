NESN Logo Sign In

Is DeMarcus Cousins part of the cavalry coming to save the Boston Celtics’ season?

One NBA agent is among those who believe the answer is “yes.”

Austin Krell, a Philadlephia 76ers beat writer for The Painted Lines, claimed Tuesday via Twitter an agent told him he expects Cousins to join the Celtics, following his release from the Houston Rockets.

“Asked an NBA agent where he thinks DeMarcus Cousins might go,” Krell wrote. “Replied ‘Boston’ within seconds.”

Asked an NBA agent where he thinks DeMarcus Cousins might go. Replied “Boston” within seconds. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) February 23, 2021

Not all predictions are created equally, and we might want to greet this one with some skepticism because Krell didn’t name the agent or his clients.

Furthermore, Brad Stevens seemingly distanced the Celtics from Cousins as recently as Sunday, insisting he’s happy with the contributions of incumbent big men Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.

Nevertheless, at least some NBA-community chatter has linked Cousins with the Celtics in recent days, and this agent merely adds to it.

The 11-18 Rockets waived Cousins, 30, on Tuesday. He was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, both career lows, in his only season in Houston.

Would a change of scenery benefit Cousins? Would his arrival boost the slumping Celtics? Despite all apparent denials, those prospects don’t sound out of the question.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images