Tom Brady Injury: Bruce Arians Reveals Timeline After QB’s Knee Surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will need to take some time off of his feet after suffering an injury during the 2020 season.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday via video conference call that Brady will be ready to participate in 7-on-7 sessions in June following a minor knee surgery after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bruce Arians said based on what he’s heard, Tom Brady would be ready to go in terms of participating in 7-on-7 field work “around June” following what was described as minor knee surgery pic.twitter.com/HOkDxJzb29 — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 24, 2021

It’s unclear when Brady suffered the knee injury.

Teams typically start the offseason workout program in April and hold organized team activities in May and June.