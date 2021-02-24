Tom Brady Injury: Bruce Arians Reveals Timeline After QB’s Knee Surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will need to take some time off of his feet after suffering an injury during the 2020 season.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday via video conference call that Brady will be ready to participate in 7-on-7 sessions in June following a minor knee surgery after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s unclear when Brady suffered the knee injury.
Teams typically start the offseason workout program in April and hold organized team activities in May and June.
The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin made the procedure sound a little more serious in a report earlier this month.
A source told Volin the surgery is “more than a little clean-up.”
“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” the source told Volin.
Brady wore a sleeve on his left knee at the Buccaneers’ celebratory boat parade after their Super Bowl LV win. That’s the same knee in which Brady suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1 of the 2008 NFL season.
Brady missed 15 games during the 2008 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee. That’s the only time Brady has missed due to injury in the quarterback’s 21-year career.
Brady went 21-of-29 for 201 yards with three touchdowns while winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.