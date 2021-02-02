Red Sox Release Spring Training Schedule; Limited Fans Allowed At Games

With the start date for spring training locked in by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, the Boston Red Sox have unveiled their detailed spring training schedule.

The Red Sox on Tuesday announced that their first pitcher and catcher workout will be Feb. 17. The full squad will arrive Feb. 22, and the first exhibition game will be played Feb. 27. Truck day will be this Monday, Feb. 8.

Since local regulations in Florida allow for it, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games. JetBlue Park will be filled to 24 percent capacity, which is roughly 2,400 seats in the 9,909-seat stadium.

Here is the full schedule, with times.

The Sox will open their regular season April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.