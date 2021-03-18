NESN Logo Sign In

After a quick pit stop in South Beach, Kyle Van Noy is back with the Patriots.

Van Noy reportedly is set to return to New England on a two-year deal. The veteran linebacker played three-plus seasons in Foxboro between 2016 and 2019 before leaving in New England in free agency last year. Van Noy’s Dolphins tenure proved to be short-lived, however, as he was released by Miami after one season a week ahead of the official start of NFL free agency.

Perhaps the Patriots have Devin McCourty in part to thank for Van Noy returning to New England. The star safety suggested as much when he responded to the hype video Van Noy dropped Wednesday night.

“I’ll let u know where to send my .5% -Dmac,” McCourty tweeted.

McCourty probably does not have a future as an agent, as he isn’t doing himself any favors with that low rate.

Van Noy isn’t the only player who has returned to New England this offseason following short stints elsewhere. The Patriots’ reported trade for Trent Brown preceded a flurry of free-agent signings, which included a Ted Karras reunion.

