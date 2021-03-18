Kyle Van Noy Announces He’s Returning To Patriots: ‘I’m Back’

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy is back for Round 2 with the New England Patriots.

The veteran linebacker announced Wednesday he is returning to the Patriots after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

“Pats Nation, I’m back,” Van Noy said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “Let’s get it.”

Van Noy’s new Patriots contract is a two-year deal worth up to $13.2 million, according to a report from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Van Noy previously played for the Patriots from 2016 through 2019, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise and starting 45 games. A versatile defender who can play either on the edge or off the ball, the soon-to-be 30-year-old will boost a New England linebacking corps that also added Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon this week and is expected to get captain Dont’a Hightower back from his COVID-19 opt-out this season.

Van Noy was the Patriots’ best pass rusher in his final year in Foxboro, tallying career highs in sacks (6 1/2) and quarterback hits (15) in 2019. He parlayed that production into a four-year, $51 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, and though he was productive for Brian Flores’ club in 2020 (six sacks, 10 QB hits, career-high 10 tackles for loss in 14 games), he was cut after one year.

In their effort to rebuild their roster after an uncharacteristically poor 7-9 season, the Patriots have brought back three familiar faces, re-acquiring offensive tackle Trent Brown (via trade), center Ted Karras (free agency) and now Van Noy.

New England has been the NFL’s most active team since the league’s legal tampering period opened Monday, also agreeing to terms with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson, defensive back Jalen Mills, Judon and Karras.

The Patriots also have re-signed five of their own free agents (quarterback Cam Newton, defensive end Deatrich Wise, defensive tackle Carl Davis and special teamers Justin Bethel and Cody Davis) and placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson.

