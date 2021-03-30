Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Likely To Start Season On IL

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez might end up missing more than just his Opening Day start.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher was slated to start Game 1 for the Red Sox this Thursday, but he was scratched last week due to dead arm. Alex Cora didn’t sound many alarms about the ailment, but it obviously was of great importance for the club to tread carefully with the 27-year-old.

With that in mind, Cora indicated Tuesday morning ahead of Boston’s Grapefruit League finale that Rodriguez was “running out of time” to be ready for the start of the season, and was trending towards beginning the campaign on the injured list.

If Rodriguez does start the season on the IL, he won’t be eligible to return until April 8, at which point the Sox will be preparing to play their eighth game of the season.

With Rodriguez down, it would increase the likelihood of Tanner Houck breaking camp with the Major League club. It would also put Matt Andriese in a position to potentially make a spot start, though Cora said Tuesday the veteran hurler was beginning the season in the bullpen.

Rodriguez missed all of last season due to his bout with COVID-19 and resulting myocarditis. Since he hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since 2019, it’s little surprise the Red Sox are being so cautious with his arm.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

