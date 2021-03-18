Julian Edelman Tips Cap To Patrick Chung, David Andrews On Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

A key member of New England’s most recent Super Bowl-winning teams bid farewell to the Patriots on Thursday, and another could follow suit in the near future.

Patrick Chung announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Chung spent all but one of those campaigns as a member of the Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls.

Julian Edelman, who, like Chung, arrived in Foxboro in 2009, saluted his longtime teammate on Instagram after the now-former safety announced he was hanging up his cleats.

“Family,” Edelman captioned his Instagram story for Chung. “Respect on a helluva career.”

Edelman on Thursday also gave a shoutout to David Andrews. While the free agent center has yet to latch on with a team, the Patriots’ reunion with Ted Karras suggests the organization is not expecting to re-sign Andrews, who’s spent all of his six NFL seasons to date in New England.

“Pleasure sharing the field with ya big man!” Edelman said of Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots.

As for Edelman, his NFL future also is somewhat uncertain. The veteran wide receiver, who was limited to six games in 2020 due to injury, turns 35 in late May, and the Patriots are notorious for moving on from players a year too early as opposed to a year too late.

But Edelman’s recent social media activity suggests he no plans of retiring this offseason, so we should see the Super Bowl LIII MVP on the field — whether it’s with the Patriots or another team — in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images