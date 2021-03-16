NFL Rumors: Chris Carson Interests Patriots As Free Agency RB Option

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Chris Carson continue the New England Patriots’ free agency frenzy?

The Patriots have been in contact with the free agent running back, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday. However, Carson might not be New England’s main running-back target, instead representing a contingency plan if the Patriots can’t sign Leonard Fournette.

The #Patriots are one of several teams that have expressed strong interest in Lombardi Lenny, aka Leonard Fournette. They have also been in contact with Chris Carson. They seem intent on adding at least one RB. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2021

Carson, 26, has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He was their featured running back for the past three seasons, rushing for 3,062 with 21 touchdowns and receiving four more touchdowns in 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

Patriots running backs James White and Rex Burkhead officially will enter free agency Wednesday. The latest rumors suggest both will take their talents elsewhere, creating a hole in the Patriots backfield Carson might fill.