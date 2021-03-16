Check Out Julian Edelman’s Corny Reaction To Patriots’ Tight End Splurge

The New England Patriots now are stacked at tight end, and Julian Edelman clearly is happy about it.
The Patriots on Tuesday reportedly agreed to a contract with Hunter Henry, less than 24 hours after landing fellow star tight end Jonnu Smith. Late Tuesday afternoon, Edelman took to Twitter with a predictably corny reaction to New England’s wild spending spree.
Take a look:
Good one, Jules.
Now, there seemingly is a decent chance that Edelman never takes the field with Henry and Smith. The 34-year-old receiver is coming off an injury-shortened season that saw him play in just six games.
Thus far, Edelman has not indicated whether he plans to retire.