Patriots Rumors: Bucs Among Several Teams Interested In James White

In one of the least surprising developments of the NFL’s legal tampering period, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are making a run at James White.

The Bucs are one of several teams inquiring about the New England Patriots pass-catching back, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

There are several teams inquiring about Patriots' free-agent RB James White, including…the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

White, who’s been with the Patriots since 2014, is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. Joining Brady in Tampa would be a sensible move for both sides.

The one weapon the Bucs’ offense lacked during the team’s Super Bowl LV title run was a reliable third-down back, and White was one of Brady’s favorite targets over the QB’s final five seasons in New England. A move to Florida also would allow White, a Fort Lauderdale native, to be closer to his mother, who was seriously injured last September in a car crash that killed White’s father.

Being away from his extended family for much of the 2020 season was difficult for the 29-year-old, who saw his numbers dip while playing alongside new Patriots signal-caller Cam Newton.

Brady successfully recruited former Patriots pass-catchers Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay last season.

The Patriots, who already have agreed to terms with eight external free agents this week, reportedly have been targeting available running backs. They’ve been linked to Leonard Fournette, whose strong postseason performance helped the Bucs to a championship last month.

New England currently has backs Damien Harris, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor under contract for the 2021 season. White and Rex Burkhead are unrestricted free agents.

