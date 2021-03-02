NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are covering all their bases for the NFL Draft, even if some of the players they’re eyeing are unlikely to fall to them.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, that the Patriots have been “heavily scouting” a number of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft — including Trevor Lawrence.

“The Patriots have been heavily scouting the top five quarterbacks in the class,” Howe wrote. “Including some who would almost certainly require a trade up the board, according to several sources. That group includes Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones.”

You can read into this as much as you’d like based on how badly you want the Patriots to swing a big move in the draft. As Howe indicates, there is no shot Lawrence, for example, falls to the Patriots at their current draft slot of 15th, it would require a trade.

All of the above mentioned quarterbacks have been mocked by some outlets as top 10 picks, with Lawrence, Wilson and Fields going in the top five in many. Jones is more of a wild card, with some pegging him as high as a top-five pick, while others see him slipping to the second round — although that hasn’t stopped some from likening him to Tom Brady.

It’s also worth noting that of this group, Jones has most often been linked to the Patriots.

After the failed Cam Newton experiment, the Patriots need to take a different approach at quarterback this season. But whether they have the capital and, more importantly willingness, to pull off a move that would net them a guy like Lawrence or Wilson remains to be seen.

Could be an interesting month and a half, though.

