Patriots Contracts: More Details On Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor Deals

The New England Patriots are being strategic as they structure their free-agent contracts this offseason.

Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (two years, $22 million) and Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15 million), tight ends Hunter Henry (three years, $37.5 million) and Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million), outside linebacker Matt Judon (four years, $54.5 million) and defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (two years, $15 million), Henry Anderson (two years, $7 million) and Deatrich Wise (four years, $22 million) all will earn $1 million salaries in 2021 despite large contracts. Among players whose contract details have emerged in the last two days, only defensive back Jalen Mills (four years, $24 million; $3 million salary in 2021) has a salary higher than $1 million this season.

The 2021 NFL salary cap dropped from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 over lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The salary cap is expected to rise in 2022 and beyond, so the Patriots are structuring deals to have future cap hits escalate significantly in the upcoming seasons.

Take a look at the three latest Patriots contracts to hit NFLPA records:

TE Hunter Henry

Three years, $37.5 million

$25 million guaranteed

$15 million signing bonus

2021 salary: $1 million

2022 salary: $9 million

2023 salary: $9.5 million

Up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses each year

Henry’s cap hit in 2021 should be $6,875,000.

WR Nelson Agholor

Two years, $22 million

$16 million guaranteed

$10 million signing bonus

2021 salary: $1 million

2022 salary: $9 million

Up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses each year

Up to $2 million in reception, yards, touchdowns and Pro Bowl incentives each year

Agholor’s cap hit in 2021 should be $7 million.

DL Henry Anderson

Two years, $7 million

$3 million guaranteed

$2 million signing bonus

2021 salary: $1 million

2022 salary: $2.5 million

Up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year

Anderson’s cap hit in 2021 should be $2.75 million.

Contracts for offensive tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Justin Bethel and defensive lineman Carl Davis have yet to be filed in NFLPA records. Miguel Benzan, aka @PatsCap on Twitter, projects New England to have over $29 million in cap space before accounting for Brown, Bethel and Davis’ deals. Even after those three players hit the books, the Patriots should have around $20 million to spend with the offseason still young.

