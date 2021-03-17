Patriots Contracts: More Details On Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor Deals

The Patriots' latest signings carry small cap hits in 2021

by

The New England Patriots are being strategic as they structure their free-agent contracts this offseason.

Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (two years, $22 million) and Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15 million), tight ends Hunter Henry (three years, $37.5 million) and Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million), outside linebacker Matt Judon (four years, $54.5 million) and defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (two years, $15 million), Henry Anderson (two years, $7 million) and Deatrich Wise (four years, $22 million) all will earn $1 million salaries in 2021 despite large contracts. Among players whose contract details have emerged in the last two days, only defensive back Jalen Mills (four years, $24 million; $3 million salary in 2021) has a salary higher than $1 million this season.

The 2021 NFL salary cap dropped from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 over lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The salary cap is expected to rise in 2022 and beyond, so the Patriots are structuring deals to have future cap hits escalate significantly in the upcoming seasons.

Take a look at the three latest Patriots contracts to hit NFLPA records:

TE Hunter Henry
Three years, $37.5 million
$25 million guaranteed
$15 million signing bonus
2021 salary: $1 million
2022 salary: $9 million
2023 salary: $9.5 million
Up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses each year

Henry’s cap hit in 2021 should be $6,875,000.

WR Nelson Agholor
Two years, $22 million
$16 million guaranteed
$10 million signing bonus
2021 salary: $1 million
2022 salary: $9 million
Up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses each year
Up to $2 million in reception, yards, touchdowns and Pro Bowl incentives each year

Agholor’s cap hit in 2021 should be $7 million.

DL Henry Anderson
Two years, $7 million
$3 million guaranteed
$2 million signing bonus
2021 salary: $1 million
2022 salary: $2.5 million
Up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year

Anderson’s cap hit in 2021 should be $2.75 million.

Contracts for offensive tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Justin Bethel and defensive lineman Carl Davis have yet to be filed in NFLPA records. Miguel Benzan, aka @PatsCap on Twitter, projects New England to have over $29 million in cap space before accounting for Brown, Bethel and Davis’ deals. Even after those three players hit the books, the Patriots should have around $20 million to spend with the offseason still young.

More Pats:

Patriots Signing Center Ted Karras, Will Not Re-Sign David Andrews

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related