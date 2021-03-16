Here Are Patriots’ Contract Details For Three New Free Agents

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know the full contract details for many (but not yet all) the New England Patriots’ newly added free agents.

Per NFLPA records, are the terms for tight end Jonnu Smith, outside linebacker Matt Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, all of whom cannot officially sign until the NFL league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday:

TE Jonnu Smith

Four years, $50 million

$31.25 million guaranteed

$15 million signing bonus

$1 million salary in 2021 (fully guaranteed)

$9 million salary in 2022 (fully guaranteed)

$10 million salary in 2023 ($6.25 million guaranteed)

$11 million salary in 2024 (not guaranteed)

Up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses

2021 salary cap hit: $5.69 million

OLB Matt Judon

Four years, $54.5 million

$32 million guaranteed

$18 million signing bonus

$1 million salary in 2021 (fully guaranteed)

$11 million salary in 2022 (fully guaranteed)

$11 million salary in 2023 (not guaranteed)

$9.5 million salary in 2024 (not guaranteed)

Up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses

$500,000 per year incentive for All-Pro selection in 2022, 2023 and 2024

2021 salary cap hit: $6.38 million

DT Davon Godchaux

Two years, $15 million

$9 million guaranteed

$5.5 million signing bonus

$1 million salary in 2021 (fully guaranteed)

$6.5 million salary in 2022 ($2.5 million guaranteed)

Up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses

$500,000 per year in playing time incentives

2021 salary cap hit: $4.06 million

Judon, a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, carries the highest 2021 cap hit and received the most guaranteed money, but Smith is tied to the Patriots for the longest, as his guarantees stretch into the 2023 season.

We shared the contract details for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive back Jalen Mills and re-signed defensive end Deatrich Wise on Monday. They’ll carry cap hits of $3.12 million, $4.56 million and $3.25 million, respectively.

The Patriots also have agreed to deals with tight end Hunter Henry (three years, $37.5 million), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (two years, up to $26 million) and defensive lineman Henry Anderson (two years, up to $11 million) since the NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday. The precise terms of their contracts have not been made public, nor has the structure of the new one-year pact offensive tackle Trent Brown (one year, $11 million) agreed to as part of his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’re also waiting on full contract details for two re-signed Patriots players: special teamer Justin Bethel and defensive tackle Carl Davis.

The Patriots entered the week with between $50 million and $60 million in salary cap space and still have a few holes that need filling, most notably at center, as longtime starter David Andrews remains unsigned.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images