Red Sox Rolling Out Likely Opening Day Lineup Wednesday Vs. Twins

The one qualifier we’ll add is that this would be the likely lineup against righties, and things might change a bit against lefties — and O’s ace John Means is a southpaw. The only other thing that might cause tweaks is if Franchy Cordero is ready for Opening Day.

Nevertheless, it is pretty wild that the Red Sox are so loaded with offensive power that Dalbec is hitting ninth.

“It’s a good lineup. It’s a deep lineup. When you have Christian Vazquez hitting eighth, it means you have a deep lineup,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday morning. “Somebody has to hit eighth, somebody has to hit ninth, but we feel comfortable where we’re at. The lefty-righty stuff, we’ll see how it plays out. There’s good at-bats throughout, there’s power, there’s athletes. (Thursday is) an off-day, so let’s try today and see (what happens). … It’s good to see them together and see what they can do.”

Also of note, this will be the first spring training game that Bogaerts is playing shortstop. He has been the DH a couple times since the weekend as he works his way back from shoulder soreness that shut him down earlier this month.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox