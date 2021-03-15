What Patriots Are Getting In Free-Agent Tight End Signing Jonnu Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

We tried to tell you the New England Patriots would be big spenders in free agency, and they already made a splash Monday when they came to terms on a four-year, $50 million contract with tight end Jonnu Smith, his agent told ESPN.

Smith was one of the best and most complete tight ends on the open market. The 25-year-old athletic tight end has 114 catches for 1,302 yards with 16 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. Smith, who’s 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, is coming off of his best NFL season when he caught 41 passes for 448 yards with eight touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Smith is a versatile player who also is one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL. He has three career carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, as well.

Smith joins 2020 third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene as well as veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse on the Patriots’ tight end depth chart. With a contract that pays him $12.5 million per season, Smith is clearly projected to be the Patriots’ No. 1 option at that position. He’s probably the best pass-catcher on New England’s roster.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about Smith last January and said the speedy tight end is not just a big receiver.