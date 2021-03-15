Patriots Signing Ex-Dolphin Davon Godchaux To Bolster Defensive Line

NESN Logo Sign In

It took the Patriots less than two hours Monday to address two of their most glaring roster needs.

After agreeing to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith on a four-year, $50 million contract, the Patriots scooped up defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for both players, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Godchaux’s contract reportedly includes $9 million guaranteed.

The Patriots know Godchaux well. The 26-year-old spent his the last four seasons with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the fifth round out of LSU in 2017. Listed at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, he posted career highs in tackles (75), sacks (two) and quarterback hits (seven) in 2019 before missing 11 games with a biceps injury in 2020.